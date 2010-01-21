Reflecting a surge in state-backed climate investing, New Zealand’s landmark regulatory shift unlocks a new frontier for sovereign-funded assets.
Tag : wind
Government commitments to sustainable finance are expected to help unlock significant capital and improve investment opportunities for asset owners in the region.
Wind farms offer long-term investors an attractive return profile and are already receiving broad-based political support in New Zealand and Australia.
The wind power-focused infrastructure fund pioneers the “QFII for alternatives” and puts Qianhai on the map.
The sector will be among the first to benefit from a normalising credit environment, says Philippe de Weck of Swiss firm Pictet.