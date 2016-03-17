AsianInvesterAsianInvester

Tag : fullerton

Staff Reporters
BlackRock's former China JV head leaves; Fullerton FM hires MD for alternatives; Amundi names institutional sales head for South Asia; QIC gets new private debt chief; Hines opens office in New Zealand; and more.
Weekly roundup of people news, Feb 24
Joe Marsh, Bernadette Tio, Steve Dunthorne
Mobius hands reins to Dover; Eastspring names investment services head; T. Rowe Price hires Japan chief; UBS WM adds vice-chairman; RBC WM appoints SE Asia head; Fullerton hires in fixed income; new Northern Trust sec lending head; State Street buys GE AM; Citi poaches ANZ economist; DBS hires tech head; and HK SFC shuffles committees.
Weekly roundup of people news, April 1