The German insurer's move to buy a 51% stake raises questions for Singapore's Fullerton Fund Management, given the latter manages a large chunk of Income Insurance's assets.
Tag : fullerton
BlackRock's former China JV head leaves; Fullerton FM hires MD for alternatives; Amundi names institutional sales head for South Asia; QIC gets new private debt chief; Hines opens office in New Zealand; and more.
Fullerton joins Hamilton Lane and Partners Group in tokenising funds on the platform, to tap new sources of capital.
The Singapore-based asset manager will see another C-level executive step down from his position, amid its ongoing merger with NTUC Income.
AsianInvestor's COO of the year also discusses tackling a growing regulatory burden and the challenges ahead for his company.
Four foreign managers can now do business directly in China, with Fullerton looking to launch an equity fund and Man working on a quant strategy.
Fullerton Fund Management will manage the insurer’s public-asset portfolio as part of the all-Singaporean deal, say sources familiar with the matter.
The strong performance of emerging markets, especially China and India, has led to a pick-up in interest, say industry experts. But don't expect a fully fledged comeback just yet.
The Singaporean fund house has created a co-head structure for its multi-asset team and made three new appointments in an investment reshuffle.
Mobius hands reins to Dover; Eastspring names investment services head; T. Rowe Price hires Japan chief; UBS WM adds vice-chairman; RBC WM appoints SE Asia head; Fullerton hires in fixed income; new Northern Trust sec lending head; State Street buys GE AM; Citi poaches ANZ economist; DBS hires tech head; and HK SFC shuffles committees.
It is not clear how fund firms should proceed with their QFII or RQFII quota, says Manraj Sekhon, CEO and CIO of Singapore’s Fullerton Fund Management.
The Singaporean asset manager has hired a new multi-asset head as part of a push in this area, will add investment staff to its team in Shanghai and is eyeing distribution in Australia.