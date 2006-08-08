The Dutch pension asset manager and Qatar Investment Authority's cornerstone commitments to the perpetual office fund reflect growing institutional appetite for governance-heavy private structures over passive REIT exposure.
China’s largest insurer remains bullish on the long-term prospects for property and real assets in China despite the latest shockwaves in the sector
Institutional investors are showing heightened interest in private assets, notably private equity, infrastructure equity, real estate equity and private corporate debt, new research reveals. David Seex, Schroders’ head of alternatives, Asia Pacific explains why.
The world’s largest pension fund is recruiting fund managers as the next step in its slow shift into alternatives. But only Japan-registered firms can apply.
Overvalued real estate is the biggest concern to Asian property investors, according to CBRE's annual poll. And despite concerns over a cooling market, China is seen as the top destination for cross-border flows.
Frank Khoo, Asia head at Axa Real Estate Investment Management, outlines the regional strategy behind tie-ups with Ping An Group and Sumitomo.
China is about to approve real estate investment rules for insurers, with the authorities mindful that insurance capital should not be used to encourage speculative bubbles.
In the wake of IstithmarÆs pulling out of a joint venture property fund, Standard CharteredÆs private-equity property investment team loses its CEO.
ThailandÆs Government Pension Fund plans to award the global real estate and global private equity mandates to up to 10 fund managers within the next three months.
The new Singapore property arm of Prudential appoints a CEO and six other senior executives.
The law firm names new head of its Asia real estate department.
Gaurav Dalmia founder and chairman of Landmark Holdings, an investor in India real estate projects, shares his views on India's real estate opportunity.