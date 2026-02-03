AsianInvesterAsianInvesterAsianInvester

Why APG backed Hongkong Land's debut Singapore fund

Lucas Cacioli
The Dutch pension asset manager and Qatar Investment Authority's cornerstone commitments to the perpetual office fund reflect growing institutional appetite for governance-heavy private structures over passive REIT exposure.
The Netherlands' largest pension fund has committed over €420 million ($500 million) as a 15% cornerstone investor in Singapore's largest office-focused private investment platform, highlighting its bid to expand institutional-grade real estate holdings across Asia-Pacific.

