Qatar Investment Authority's Head of Asia Pacific reveals the $510 billion fund's aim to establish regional expertise and long-term partnerships.
HKIC to make first batch of investments in June; QIA buys 10% stake in ChinaAMC; FWD revives IPO plans again; KIC to outsource global equity funds management; Philippines' SSS lifts REIT investments; and more.
ANZ Group in talks with Australian pensions to invest in Indian infra; Japan's Dai-ichi Life seeks to add alts investments; Hong Kong CE says all forms of legal capital welcome amid Dubai family office controversy; and more.
Qatar Investment Authority is bullish on certain sectors in India, with electric vehicle and retail investments leading those bets, a top executive from the fund said at an event in Singapore.
Qatar's SWF to invest in Indian billionaire's retail unit; Chinese regulator calls on institutional investors to expand equity investments; Australia's ART and AvSuper merger talks move ahead; GSIS eyes big boost to net income; and more.
Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan pauses direct investing in private assets in China; Japan's Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance and venture capital firm establish fund; GIC and Oak Street close $15 billion REIT acquisition; and more.
Korea’s sovereign wealth fund has recruited its latest head of real estate from Qatar's QIA, filling a position that had remained vacant for a year.
Abu Dhabi and Qatar sovereign wealth funds eye Indian education technology firm; Korea's NPS commits capital to Blackstone Credit’s sustainable credit platform; Allianz in talks with Chinese banks to set up a majority-owned asset management venture; and more.
The history of investors trying to make co-investments with private equity firms or even go it alone is strewn with casualties.
Institutional appetite for real estate continues to swell, with deals such as Qatar Investment Authority's purchase of Asia Square Tower 1 pointing to rising interest in Asian assets.
Qatar Investment Authority’s $10 billion joint-venture fund deal with Citic Group reflects both its new, more strategic approach and its old fondness for making a splash.
Qatar Investment Authority is awarded $1 billion in QFII quota, beating the previous high of $700 million, as China’s foreign exchange regulator hands out $2.5 billion to 11 firms in its latest batch.