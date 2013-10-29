In this month's edition of our weekend Q&A, AsianInvestor features the chief executive officer of Eastspring Investments.
Global asset owners believe China fixed income will bring good returns in the next two years, despite tougher regulations and some high-profile companies getting into difficulties.
Eastspring Investments’ business development and swelling asset base helped it scoop the Asia fund house award, while LGT Capital Partners impressed again on the alternatives front.
Mobius hands reins to Dover; Eastspring names investment services head; T. Rowe Price hires Japan chief; UBS WM adds vice-chairman; RBC WM appoints SE Asia head; Fullerton hires in fixed income; new Northern Trust sec lending head; State Street buys GE AM; Citi poaches ANZ economist; DBS hires tech head; and HK SFC shuffles committees.
Prudential’s Asian unit, Eastspring Investments, has hired Au King Lun from BOC HK Asset Management to drive its Hong Kong operation and support its institutional business.
The industry veteran, who has run Bank of China’s Hong Kong asset management unit for five years, has left to take up a new HK-based role, AsianInvestor can confirm.
Changes at the top at CIC; KWAP appoints new CIO; PineBridge names deputy president for Japan; RBC WM fills Greater China roles; BNP Paribas boosts securities services team; Eastspring adds in marketing; and Strategic Insight hires research head.
Talented and experienced women are undervalued in asset management, say top female executives, who advocate mentoring men to reduce misunderstanding in the workplace.
Global investors who continue to place faith in US equities should be wary, as Chinese companies offer better opportunities, argues Eastspring Investments.
The Asian asset management arm of Prudential has named Jackie Chew as chief executive for its Singapore office.
BlackRock poaches Manulife exec, Pinebridge names CIO, Eastspring appoints sales head, Blackpeak expands in Japan, A&M hires Korea officer, Service provider expands to Lion City
Once the firm receives approval from the Monetary Authority of Singapore, it will begin retail fund distribution in the Lion City and elsewhere in Southeast Asia in 2014.