Joe Marsh, Bernadette Tio, Steve Dunthorne
Mobius hands reins to Dover; Eastspring names investment services head; T. Rowe Price hires Japan chief; UBS WM adds vice-chairman; RBC WM appoints SE Asia head; Fullerton hires in fixed income; new Northern Trust sec lending head; State Street buys GE AM; Citi poaches ANZ economist; DBS hires tech head; and HK SFC shuffles committees.
Weekly roundup of people news, April 1
Leigh Powell
Prudential’s Asian unit, Eastspring Investments, has hired Au King Lun from BOC HK Asset Management to drive its Hong Kong operation and support its institutional business.
Eastspring unveils new HK chief
Steve Price
Changes at the top at CIC; KWAP appoints new CIO; PineBridge names deputy president for Japan; RBC WM fills Greater China roles; BNP Paribas boosts securities services team; Eastspring adds in marketing; and Strategic Insight hires research head.
Weekly roundup of people news, Sep 19
Suzy Waite
BlackRock poaches Manulife exec, Pinebridge names CIO, Eastspring appoints sales head, Blackpeak expands in Japan, A&M hires Korea officer, Service provider expands to Lion City
Weekly roundup of people news, Nov 8