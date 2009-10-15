The Hong Kong-headquartered life insurer is set to benefit from real-time data for its investment management through an integrated platform under the partnership with BlackRock and BNY.
The wealth firm's head of manager research offers her insights on how funds are added and removed from the platform and weighs in on the active versus passive debate.
Incoming measures easing the regulation of depositary receipts could overcome the high cost of foreign direct investment, new research suggests. But foreign investors still face formidable challenges.
Talented and experienced women are undervalued in asset management, say top female executives, who advocate mentoring men to reduce misunderstanding in the workplace.
Hedge funds in Asia are said to be sizing up the need for using shadow administrators as a secondary check, amid heightened regulatory and compliance demands.
The US custodian bank has made two internal promotions as it seeks to drive greater collaboration across its investment services and investment management units.
A fresh round of RFPs will be issued by the National Pension Service to local and global custodians as the new chairman prepares for a more aggressive asset allocation.
Agent securities lenders say planned US counterparty credit limits and money-market fund reforms are driving them into high-margin trades.
OTC derivatives trades that are not centrally cleared are likely to cost more than cleared transactions, due to pricing by bank counterparties, argues BNY Mellon.
The credit-orientated firm expects the positive inflows of 2009 to continue for absolute-return and inflation-linked fixed-income strategies.
The US asset manager has plans to hire at least 50 people across Asia next year, with the biggest headcount growth likely in China.
Last night AsianInvestor named the top buy-side traders, custodian banker of the year and the best prime broking salespeople.