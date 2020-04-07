Malaysia's SWF looks at larger impact investments; Temasek spent billions on US tech stocks before the sector dropped; Thailand's GPF develops ESG strategy for two-thirds of portfolio; and more.
Tag : aiib
The multilateral development bank believes institutions need to be flexible and pragmatic while trying to make sustainable investments in emerging market debt.
The mulilateral development bank appointed abrdn to manage a $500 million bond portfolio with an agreed-upon investment policy in 2018.
AustralianSuper concerned about US renewables if Donald Trump gets re-elected; China-based AIIB invests in India renewables; GPIF plans to expand active stock investing; and more.
Singapore's sovereign wealth fund makes first agritech and B2B investment in India; AustralianSuper takes step to triple private credit allocation with new partnership; US clampdown on investments in China may be undermined by US institutional investors; and more.
GIC in tie-up to develop green ammonia in India; Teachers' Pension hires CIO from SK Securities; Ontario Teachers' clears competition hurdle to acquire stake in India's BusyBees Logistics; Temasek leads funding round for Indian spacetech firm; and more.
Singapore's MAS lists domestic systemically important insurers; Qantas Super explores merger options; CIC chairman sees need for greater sustainability certainty; KWAP to invest in Malaysia's startup ecosystem; and more.
Indonesian SWF inks cooperation framework agreement; GIC mulls sale of Tokyo skyscraper; NPS triple ESG investments; and more.
Singapore's GIC leads a $135 million fundraising round for US-based energy solutions firm Powin; Alberta Investment Management Corp is setting up its first Asian office in Singapore with an eye on Asian private equity; Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board will acquire a 70% stake in New Zealand's TowerCo; and more.
De-risking and green securitisation will help unlock much-needed institutional capital for sustainable infrastructure projects in Asia, say executives at multilateral development banks.
The multilateral development bank is seeking more co-investments in renewable projects and to partner for more equity investing and ESG bond issuance in the coming years.
The multilateral development bank is considering investing in infrastructure funds to help attract institutional capital for public health and communications-related facilities.