Clean Energy Finance Corporation is focusing on scope 3 emissions as it looks to tackle one of the biggest carbon footprint challenges.
APAC institutional investors are moving up the risk spectrum, targeting 8–12% net IRRs in European infrastructure.
From Tokyo apartment buildings to student housing in Sydney, real estate watchers are upbeat on the APAC real estate sector this year, although office space remains lacklustre.
Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has joined a consortium set to invest as much as 112.7 billion yen ($719 million) in hospitality-related assets across Japan.
The region's property market is set to post a modest recovery in 2026 but possible inflation shocks and the impact of AI on office space demand hang over the sector.
With GDP growth forecast at 6.5-7%, India is emerging as a durable growth story for 2026—though trade tensions and valuations remain key risks to watch.
Institutions are also reevaluating the concept of a risk-free rate with developed nations' debt piling up, an AsianInvestor conference heard.
The superannuation fund is joining forces with Macquarie Asset Management on a private equity strategy focused on businesses servicing infrastructure.
Local currency and default risks are among the challenges for investors navigating emerging market debt. But they can be a good play for those looking to unwind some of their US debt positions, experts say.
The MSCI-Swiss Re analysis comes as COP30, the UN's annual climate change conference, gets underway in Brazil.
With petroleum inflows nearing zero, Timor-Leste’s $18.7bn fund pivots to investment returns and regional diversification to sustain its future.
Asset owners in APAC reported a 100 basis point drop in target allocations to real estate in 2025, marking the steepest decline among their global peers.