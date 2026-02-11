AsianInvesterAsianInvesterAsianInvester

Asian asset owners eye European infra amid geopolitical jitters

APAC institutional investors are moving up the risk spectrum, targeting 8–12% net IRRs in European infrastructure.
Asian asset owners eye European infra amid geopolitical jitters

Institutional investors in Asia are moving infrastructure from the margins of their portfolios into a core allocation, as they hunt for yield and diversification, with Europe increasingly favoured over North America amid geopolitical jitters.

Sign in to read on!
Registered users get 2 free articles in 30 days.

Subscribers have full unlimited access to AsianInvestor

Not signed up? New users get 2 free articles per month, plus a 7-day unlimited free trial.
If you are a senior professional at a large institutional asset owner, such as a sovereign wealth fund or pension fund, please contact [email protected] for further assistance.

Questions?
See here for more information on licences and prices, or contact [email protected]
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.