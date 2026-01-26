AsianInvesterAsianInvesterAsianInvester

Asia-Pacific real estate mounts rebound but rate swings loom

Peter Brieger
The region's property market is set to post a modest recovery in 2026 but possible inflation shocks and the impact of AI on office space demand hang over the sector.
Asia-Pacific’s real estate sector is set to mount a gradual recovery this year with geopolitical jitters pushing investment into stable markets including Japan, Singapore, South Korea and Australia, market watchers say.

