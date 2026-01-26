Asia-Pacific real estate mounts rebound but rate swings loom
The region's property market is set to post a modest recovery in 2026 but possible inflation shocks and the impact of AI on office space demand hang over the sector.
Asia-Pacific’s real estate sector is set to mount a gradual recovery this year with geopolitical jitters pushing investment into stable markets including Japan, Singapore, South Korea and Australia, market watchers say.
Sign in to read on!
Registered users get 2 free articles in 30 days.
Subscribers have full unlimited access to AsianInvestor
Not signed up? New users get 2 free articles per month, plus a 7-day unlimited free trial.
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.