Mark Konyn, CIO of AIA, Asia’s largest insurer, sees early signs of stabilisation in China but remains cautious amid “unexpected” US policy changes.
Tag : interest rates
CDPQ, PFJC and other investment industry experts weigh in on how they search for opportunities for diversification and returns even as global attention stays locked on the remarkable US elections outcome.
Donald Trump's dramatic victory in the presidential election marks a major political shift, but will his economic agenda prompt the Federal Reserve to rethink its rate-cutting plans?
Following the Federal Reserve's aggressive 50 basis point interest rate cut, we asked asset managers and analysts to identify three risk assets they believe could benefit from this decision.
Asset managers share their expectations for the number and size of US interest rate cuts following the Federal Reserve chair's widely reported speech at Jackson Hole.
Fund managers say various assets within the fixed income universe are well positioned as US economic growth slows down.
With rate cuts in sight for the second half, asset managers outline top fixed income strategies to navigate the shifting policy landscape.
Expectations for multiple interest rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve in 2024 have shifted to concerns over a possible additional rate hike. AsianInvestor reached out to asset managers for their current projections.
With the UK and Japan falling into technical recession, AsianInvestor asked fund managers which other economies might be at risk of entering negative growth in 2024.
In partnership with M&G Investments
As we enter 2024, financial markets are at a major crossroads. With inflation coming down and central banks’ rate hikes on hold, the big question for investors is: what happens next? With views ranging from a ‘soft landing’ to recession, and from ‘higher for longer’ interest rates to rate cuts, the path ahead is uncertain.
As investors continue to parse financial data to figure out the next interest rate move from the Fed, there are conflicting opinions on what the future holds.
Although further obstacles have been added in the first quarter to an already bleak market situation, AsianInvestor hears expectations for opportunities for the remainder of the year among asset managers.