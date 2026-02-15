Australia's government-backed green bank takes aim at toughest emissions
Clean Energy Finance Corporation is focusing on scope 3 emissions as it looks to tackle one of the biggest carbon footprint challenges.
Australia's government-backed green bank, the Clean Energy Finance Corporation (CEFC), is taking aim at scope 3 emissions, widely considered the most difficult hurdle companies face in tackling their carbon footprint. The challenge is highlighted by its recent commitment to a global infrastructure fund.
Sign in to read on!
Registered users get 2 free articles in 30 days.
Subscribers have full unlimited access to AsianInvestor
Not signed up? New users get 2 free articles per month, plus a 7-day unlimited free trial.
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.