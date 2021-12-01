Clean Energy Finance Corporation is focusing on scope 3 emissions as it looks to tackle one of the biggest carbon footprint challenges.
Tag : netzero
Asset owners are navigating a complex path to net-zero using a range of strategies, with some choosing to integrate ESG expertise into their operations, according to a recent report by BNP Paribas.
Pension funds have been actively considering sovereign green bonds issued by the Indian government, according to the CEO of India's HDFC Pension Management Company.
Ping An Group's head of international ESG highlighted the challenges of ESG investment in emerging markets, as well as China’s growing discussions on incoming international disclosure standards.
Senior executives from two of Asia’s well-known insurers highlight the importance of addressing the net-zero transition's social impacts on emerging markets.
Institutional investors are increasingly looking to real assets for sustainability and capital preservation, although difficulty finding suitable opportunities is seen as an impediment.
Canada Pension Plan Investment Board is using the net-zero methodology it applies to its investment portfolio to its own operations.
Norway's sovereign wealth fund wants every company in its vast portfolio to reach net-zero emissions by 2050, but those in Asia say a lot of heavy lifting will be required as the region lags others in the green transition.
The new company will invest in technology-based and nature-based climate solution providers and companies or projects that help to develop an efficient, credible carbon ecosystem.
From allocating capital to ESG portfolios to supporting businesses in transition, institutional investors have the power to move the needle in the global quest for a decarbonised economy.
Case studies featuring global institutional investors’ best practices for setting climate action plans aim to encourage more to follow in their footsteps.
New research uncovers climate opportunities not captured by conventional emissions metrics.