About 24% of Norfund's portfolio is invested in Asia across financial services, funds and renewable energy.
Low carbon prices have failed to provide robust incentives for companies to decarbonise, so institutional investors need to initiate dialogues with companies on how they can use the evolving carbon market in Asia.
Venture capital investors in Asia-Pacific have been dialing back on their climate tech investments amid a broad funding crunch. But experts say that trend is unlikely to last long-term.
Led by the Japanese pension fund, other regional institutional investors are being encouraged to provide more detailed emissions data for their property assets and map out decarbonisation pathways.
The New Zealand sovereign fund is boosting impact investing and sharpening its focus on converting buildings to reduce their carbon footprint.
A co-ordinated investment approach is the most effective way to drive change in Asia, say investors in Europe and Australia.
The world’s largest sovereign fund leads calls for solutions in data collection across property assets.
The head of ESG at Allianz Real Estate said that making brown buildings green adds only 5% to 10% to renovation costs. Yet some investors are reluctant to make the changes.
Stakeholders across the global industry are failing in their responsibilities, says property investor Allianz Real Estate’s chief sustainability officer.
Audit on directly owned offices completed, logistics-assets review underway, residential portfolio next.
Investors and analysts have warned that asset managers are ignoring the high costs of reducing buildings’ emissions.
AIGCC’s net-zero investment report explores how the market is defining and investing in climate-aligned opportunities, and examines the barriers that investors in the region continue to face.