Offshore wind is seen as a first-class investment opportunity that should provide over 10% New Zealand's future electricity needs.
Exposure to a range of public and private companies across diverse sectors from renewables and energy efficiency, to sustainable agriculture, water supply and waste management, can provide attractive returns amid the growing urgency for environmental solutions, believe Pictet Asset Management along with executives from family offices and endowments in Asia.
Norges Bank Investment Management is working with its 9,000 investees to improve reporting under the Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures.
Despite growing market interest, asset owners have minimal exposure to businesses and projects driving positive marine conservation impacts due to a lack of scalable opportunities.
Singapore's growing emphasis on carbon credits, transition finance and blended finance holds great appeal for one of the world's biggest environment-focused asset owners.
Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund and other institutional investors into real estate are analysing the impact of climate risk on investment flows and the pricing of real assets.
Equity market optimism is undimmed among some CIOs at Australia's superannuation funds. But with markets priced to perfection, questions are raised about future returns.
Society’s addiction to plastics is pushing the environment to the limit, but as Hermes’ Emma Berntman explains, behind the demonisation of plastic lies the need for a paradigm shift in the way we produce and consume goods – one which we can participate in as investors and consumers.
The state pension fund is a fierce proponent of incorporating climate change risk in its investment strategy. Others should follow suit, writes chief executive Adrian Orr.
Asian asset owners are gradually embracing the idea that environmental, social and governance strategies can be an effective form of risk control.
Gregory Heibel, a partner in the emerging companies group of Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe, explains how clean technology may be coming back in vogue in Asia.
Firm launches an index to track the renewable-energy sector.