Tag : environment

In partnership with Federated Hermes
Society’s addiction to plastics is pushing the environment to the limit, but as Hermes’ Emma Berntman explains, behind the demonisation of plastic lies the need for a paradigm shift in the way we produce and consume goods – one which we can participate in as investors and consumers.
Full cycle: Investing for a circular economy
The state pension fund is a fierce proponent of incorporating climate change risk in its investment strategy. Others should follow suit, writes chief executive Adrian Orr.
New Zealand Super: carbon risk is under-priced