Japan, Australia set to shine in APAC real estate this year
From Tokyo apartment buildings to student housing in Sydney, real estate watchers are upbeat on the APAC real estate sector this year, although office space remains lacklustre.
Australian student housing, Japan multifamily properties and APAC data centres stand out as key sectors to watch this year, real estate experts say, but office space may struggle against the tide of hybrid work.
