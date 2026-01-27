AsianInvesterAsianInvesterAsianInvester

Canada's biggest pension fund checks into Japan hospitality deal

Peter Brieger
Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has joined a consortium set to invest as much as 112.7 billion yen ($719 million) in hospitality-related assets across Japan.
Canada’s biggest pension fund manager is making its first foray into Japan’s hospitality market through a strategy led by Singapore-based SC Capital Partners, a move CPP Investments’ Asia-Pacific real estate head Gilles Chow says is driven by strong tourism and limited hotel supply.

