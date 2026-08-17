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The next North Asia trade is moving beyond AI's early winners

Nishtha Asthana
Investors are now targeting deeper supply chain plays, infrastructure needs and structural governance reform beneficiaries in Taiwan, South Korea and Japan.
The next North Asia trade is moving beyond AI's early winners

The first wave of artificial intelligence (AI)-related spending rewarded companies supplying the surge in compute capacity. Investors are now looking further down the chain as the cycle evolves.

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