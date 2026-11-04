Ping An bets on private equity, real estate and gold as market risks mount
Deputy CIO Bill Lu says alternative assets are playing a growing role in diversification and risk hedging, supported by specialist external managers.
Chinese insurance giant Ping An is leaning on private equity, income-generating real estate and gold to strengthen portfolio resilience amid market volatility, elevated inflation and geopolitical uncertainty.
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