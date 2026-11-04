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Ping An bets on private equity, real estate and gold as market risks mount

Heather Ng
Deputy CIO Bill Lu says alternative assets are playing a growing role in diversification and risk hedging, supported by specialist external managers.
Ping An bets on private equity, real estate and gold as market risks mount
 
Key Points
  • Ping An Group is increasing allocations to private equity, income-producing real estate and gold to boost portfolio resilience, hedge inflation and match long-term liabilities.
  • Private equity provides the insurer early access to hard-tech and pre-IPO investments, while real estate and gold serve as steady income and geopolitical hedges.
  • The firm relies on specialised external managers for niche and cross-border strategies under a strict monitoring framework to gradually build its own in-house capabilities.

Chinese insurance giant Ping An is leaning on private equity, income-generating real estate and gold to strengthen portfolio resilience amid market volatility, elevated inflation and geopolitical uncertainty.

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