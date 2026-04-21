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NZ Super court ruling on human rights is a warning for all

Richard Newell
The judicial review concluded that the fund's underlying exclusion policies were less clear and specific than in the past.
NZ Super court ruling on human rights is a warning for all

The New Zealand Super Fund has failed to properly address human rights issues when considering whether to exclude companies from its investment portfolio, a judicial review has found.

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