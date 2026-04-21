NZ Super court ruling on human rights is a warning for all
The judicial review concluded that the fund's underlying exclusion policies were less clear and specific than in the past.
The New Zealand Super Fund has failed to properly address human rights issues when considering whether to exclude companies from its investment portfolio, a judicial review has found.
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