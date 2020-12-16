The judicial review concluded that the fund's underlying exclusion policies were less clear and specific than in the past.
Tag : exclusion
The Hong Kong-based insurer has both active ownership and divestment in its investment toolbox to drive sustainable development in Asia.
Norges Bank Investment Management added four prominent traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) firms to its exclusion list but has also been increasing its emerging market exposure.
An integral part of ESG integration is active ownership. But how frequently and thoroughly are asset owners engaging with their portfolio companies?
The Danish retirement fund for academics has long screened out companies and countries from its portfolio, but has further stepped up its focus on ESG issues in the past few years.