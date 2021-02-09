Major oil companies are backsliding on their net zero and energy transition pledges, making it difficult for investors who think engagement is better than divestment.
Tag : sovereign
Global sovereign wealth funds cut back on investments in 2023, but there was a shift in sentiment towards emerging markets as highlighted by Global SWF in its annual report, issued on new year's day.
The removal of tax exemption for sovereign fund investments would have massive implications for foreign fund flows. That hasn't stopped some countries from trying to change the rules.
With no commodity-based or government surpluses to invest, some are questioning why the Philippines needs a sovereign wealth fund. Its proponents say it will ensure state funds are invested for the best return.
The sovereign wealth fund expects another challenging year ahead amid high inflation, geopolitical risks and market uncertainty.
With an eye on private assets amid growing inflation and uncertainty, sovereign wealth funds pivot to US and Asia Pacific and away from Europe as the war in Ukraine rages, according to the latest Invesco report.
Nuclear power generation is yet to gain global traction as a fossil fuel alternative, although new funds are appearing. The challenge now? Getting institutional asset owners to engage.
Institutions in the region are voicing their concern about investing in environmental technologies that have been priced too high because of the demand for anything climate-related.
Positive developments on climate reporting are all very well, but experts believe investor engagement and disclosure alone will not achieve 'net zero' emission targets.
A raft of climate commitments from investors around the Leaders Summit on Climate has set a challenge for asset owners and fund managers to achieve ‘net zero’ carbon emissions.
New surveys reveal that climate change and ESG considerations are increasingly being incorporated into investment strategy at asset owners in the Asia Pac region.
CIO Sue Brake explains how the fund's approach allows it to remain flexible, how it is reacting to heightened volatility and how her joined-up mantra will help it avoid inflation.