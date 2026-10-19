News Hub: Asian SWFs and pensions double down on domestic growth assets
State-owned investors in India, Indonesia, South Korea and Thailand are ramping up allocations towards domestic strategic assets, digital infrastructure, deep tech, and ESG initiatives.
Asian state-owned funds are heavily investing in their domestic markets and infrastructure assets, including digital infrastructure such as data centres, to boost economic growth.
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