The race to a greener future may also be a game-changing investment opportunity. At COP29, bold ideas are emerging on climate action as catalyst for economic transformation.
Catalytic debt could be a game-changer for blended finance, offering a bridge between project development and commercial viability in emerging markets according to Temasek's head of financial services.
The Malaysian unit of the Swiss insurer spots local investment opportunities even as the global economy sits at the crossroads on growth and interest rates.
AsianInvestor explains how the winners in this category were selected. Mercer data was used for the funds and strategies assessed and the winners were selected based on their performance in 2022.
Traditional infrastructure sectors for safe returns and digital sector investment for growth, the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority tells AsianInvestor how it's covering all the bases.
The Canadian and Korean asset management operations of two life insurers have agreed to jointly take advantage of rising institutional investor demand for Asian alternative assets.
Travel lockdowns have severely impacted the investors' ability to keep adding to their historical interest, especially in overseas alternative assets.
A survey of around 100 institutional investors across Asia in late 2019 - conducted by AsianInvestor and HSBC Global Asset Management - has revealed the appetite, trends, challenges, opportunities and a potential roadmap for Hong Kong dollar (HKD) bonds in portfolios.
Cecilia Chan, chief investment officer for fixed income at HSBC Global Asset Management in Asia-Pacific, explains why the firm's strategic outlook on Hong Kong dollar bonds remains positive.
Even the most active buyers of Hong Kong dollar (HKD) bonds want more from this asset in terms of liquidity, issuer diversity and tenor – otherwise it might become more marginalised in portfolios.
There is continued appetite for this asset class as a portfolio tool for investors to achieve specific goals such as matching liabilities and avoiding currency risk. But greater choice, more liquidity and higher yields are in growing demand.
The backdrop for Hong Kong dollar bonds appears supportive for those investors seeking tried-and-tested assets to weather the uncertain macro outlook.