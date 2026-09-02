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Japan DB pensions re-engage with domestic bonds

Heather Ng
High foreign currency hedging costs and rising local interest rates are driving Japanese defined benefit funds back toward domestic bonds, general accounts and active manager restructuring.
Japan DB pensions re-engage with domestic bonds

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