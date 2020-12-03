Traditionally, foreign institutions used to account for a large share of alternative investment funds -- a situation that is gradually changing with the recent explosion in family offices in India.
The well-known investment veteran leaves Prudential after seven years, following the shutdown of its wealth management business in Hong Kong.
Agnes Sng, head of investment funds advisory for Asia, BNP Paribas Wealth Management discusses fund selection, red flags and investor appetite for different types of funds.
Challenges remain towards Singapore becoming the 'Cayman of Asia', as the VCC structure established by Singapore in 2020 continues to evolve and become applicable beyond its borders.
The family office industry in Hong Kong expects the government's newly established dedicated institute, the Hong Kong Academy for Wealth Legacy, to nurture future gatekeepers as the region’s wealth transforms.
Two major Hong Kong single family offices, sensing growing demand from third-party wealth, are offering access to their global investment opportunities and capabilities.
After the fall of Credit Suisse, Switzerland's reputation as a wealth management centre hangs under a cloud. Could Asia reap the benefits as the region's richest families look to diversify their assets?
A bullish message of Hong Kong's re-emergence was conveyed by a stellar cast of speakers at the Global Leaders' Summit.
Stable governments and the absence of public violence and unrest are paramount for family office investors seeking to grow and protect their wealth.
Wealth experts believe the rollout of Wealth Connect could help to entice wealthy individuals and then family offices to establish operations in the city, especially if initial quotas are raised.
Rising interest rates and access to alternatives such as digital assets are driving the trend, as China’s wealthy show the most interest in ESG.
The disease did not greatly impact the investing habits of the ultra-rich, but is driving them to consider more investing guidance, sustainability and succession planning, says a new study.