Through new carbon credit labeling standards, the global carbon standards body aims to transform a fragmented voluntary market into a trusted global system, particularly as Asian compliance markets emerge and demand for quality assurance grows.
A report from the CFA Institute unveils some surprises about what asset owners expect, what they are prepared to pay more for and what they see as differentiators.
Individuals and institutions globally place more emphasis on transparency and ethical conduct than performance, finds a CFA Institute study exploring trust in the industry.
The increasingly complex global business model is one of the factors forcing asset owners and asset managers to look at middle-office outsourcing. Our guests discuss the issue in an AsianInvestor webcast.
The HK firm is monitoring a probe and potential default by Shanghai Goldstate Brilliance, a segregated subsidiary of its China JV. The case highlights the risks facing foreign fund houses.
Mainland trust companies and insurance asset managers will find it easier to grow their funds businesses following a relaxation of the rules on opening securities accounts in China.
Trust companies may be booming in China, but the banking regulator is starting to scrutinise the shadow-banking role they play.
Schroders Singapore chooses HSBC Securities Services as its sole trustee, custodian and fund administrator, having previously split those services between HSBC and OCBC Trustee.
Sumitomo Trust & Banking stakes growth in a mature pensions market on structuring fund products around its prop-desk activity.
Big banks managing bond funds are the rule. New entrants, new products and a new pension system have the potential to galvanise this sleepy industry.
The trust bank now ranks as the third-largest manager of Japanese pension money, behind Sumitomo and Barclays Global Investors.
Michael Ferrer, who left ING Investment Management in Hong Kong at the start of the year, will lead a new asset management venture in the Philippines.