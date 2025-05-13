AsianInvesterAsianInvester

Carbon credit labelling gains momentum as ICVCM targets trust rebuild

Nishtha Asthana
Through new carbon credit labeling standards, the global carbon standards body aims to transform a fragmented voluntary market into a trusted global system, particularly as Asian compliance markets emerge and demand for quality assurance grows.
