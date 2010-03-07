While semi-liquid private asset funds could boost transparency, institutional investors are advised to take a cautious approach due to the potential liquidity risks within these investment vehicles.
Tag : transparency
A slew of private market indices from MSCI is the latest addition to a booming yet non-transparent market that remains challenging for asset prices and valuations.
With increasing exposure to opaque private markets, large asset owners in the region grapple with valuation and data consolidation across their investments.
A coalition of institutional investors are demanding hedge funds adopt cash hurdles on incentive fees. Will this lead to a fairer system or stifle innovation?
With over $1 trillion in assets and growing, Norway’s Government Pension Fund Global is already one the largest pension funds in the world - now it's aiming to be the most transparent too.
Only three asset owners have signed up to the country's stewardship code. More must do so, including National Pension Service, the biggest state fund.
Many asset owners do not know whether or not they can trust the valuations reported by infrastructure managers, and feel they need new products to better invest in the sector.
Product selectors flag areas for improvement in the industry, such as a lack of detail about fund performance drivers and churn of sales staff at both distributors and fund houses.
If a hedge fund is dripping information, blowing up the pipeline may be the answer, says EthosData, and several fund managers agree.
Michael Hintze, one of the world’s most famous and successful hedge-fund managers, gives an exclusive interview to AsianInvestor.
There is growing harmonisation between hedge-fund managers and investors over transparency and liquidity terms, according to Credit Suisse.
Ng Nam-Sin of the Monetary Authority of Singapore spells out what authorities expect of asset managers doing business with Singaporean clients.