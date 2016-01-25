New tax concessions and virtual asset initiatives aim to strengthen Hong Kong's position as it competes with Singapore for dominance in global wealth management.
Tag : tax
Singapore is introducing tax rebates and other measures to rejuvenate its stock market. AsianInvestor asked asset managers and analysts about the impact of these initiatives on new listings and liquidity.
Wealthy mainland Chinese are choosing Singapore as a safe haven to park their wealth and to build a home away from home.
Australia's biggest asset owners have effectively cut business ties with the Big Four firm, while government guidance warns explicitly of engagement with ethically dubious companies.
The local family office, with support from the Hong Kong government, is creating a networking club to gather the world’s wealthiest.
The Hong Kong government in its latest annual budget is pulling out all the stops to boost the city’s attractiveness to family offices and new businesses.
As Hong Kong continues to struggle with the pandemic, Singapore looks destined to become the region’s family office hub.
The city is vying with Singapore to become the family office hub in the region, but experts believe it will take time to amend important tax incentives to support this aspiration.
Malaysia's low-tax jurisdiction, like other such territories, is seen to be facing a challenge amid the take-up of information-exchange initiatives. AsianInvestor spoke to its director-general.
Onshore service providers in Taiwan have been touting the country as an "unnoticed tax haven" as it is lagging on agreeing to the common reporting standard. Is that set to change?
International fund houses have received further clarity on investments into China's interbank bond market, say sources, but central banks remain the biggest drivers of fast-rising inflows.
Fund managers question the likely effectiveness of a raft of recent measures from authorities designed to drive domestic investment.