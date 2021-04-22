China Investment Corporation has ramped up allocations to sustainable investments and sustainability-focused managers across both public and private markets, leveraging its proprietary ESG model.
Insurers say they prefer internal ESG evaluations and underline the importance of both quantitative and qualitative analysis after S&P Global drops ESG scores in credit ratings.
The sovereign wealth fund adopts an arsenal of analytics and tools to tackle ESG, while UBS believes non-ESG products should no longer be presented to clients: panellists.
Debates over ESG have long been a fixture of the investment landscape — and recent survey results appear to show divisions on implementation, despite broad agreement on investment strategies.
As the themes associated with ESG take centre stage across the globe, investors are demanding discernible and measurable impacts from asset managers, explains Natixis Investment Managers (Natixis IM).
Japanese regulator seeks to push the ESG agenda, spearheaded by GPIF, closer to the centre of investment calls. Code of conduct aims to ensure better data framework for assessing ESG.
Protecting and restoring important natural habitats and managing agricultural lands in a sustainable way will address the climate crisis, while helping to support biodiversity.
Asia continues to lag other regions for integrating ESG principles with investing; better data and stronger regulatory requirements will help institutional investors, market observers say.
Finding companies that can navigate the current social, regulatory and technological changes will be key to generating long-term returns and help lead the transition to a more sustainable world.
Nearly 50% of institutional investors and family offices in Asia Pacific intend to increase the number of external managers for their thematic investments in equities over the next 12 months.
Although sustainable funds have seen increasing inflows amid growing environmental awareness and the spotlight on social issues due to Covid-19, the industry still lacks a standard definition of sustainable investing. Nicholette MacDonald-Brown, head of European blend equities at Schroders, explains the firm’s three-pronged approach of people, process and purpose.
Regulators and investors are gearing up to integrate ESG factors in their investment processes this year.