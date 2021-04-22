AsianInvesterAsianInvester

In partnership with Schroders
Although sustainable funds have seen increasing inflows amid growing environmental awareness and the spotlight on social issues due to Covid-19, the industry still lacks a standard definition of sustainable investing. Nicholette MacDonald-Brown, head of European blend equities at Schroders, explains the firm’s three-pronged approach of people, process and purpose.
Three 'Ps' that make your sustainable investing the ‘real deal’