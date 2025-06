In partnership with Natixis Investment Managers

In a new normal of volatile, unpredictable and rapidly changing economies and markets, many investors are grappling with maintaining momentum in their environmental, social and governance (ESG) journey. But beyond short-term asset re-pricing, balancing returns while integrating sustainability objectives should be at the core of portfolios, said speakers at “ESG: from niche to norm”, an event hosted by Natixis Investment Managers and AsianInvestor.