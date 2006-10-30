The head of investments outlines why the insurer is keen on structured products as well as selective private credit plays - and why investors should diversify beyond local markets.
Tag : structured products
Such products are not transparent and saddle the buyer with most of the risk, says Philip York of trading firm Alt224, who argues for a ban.
Asset managers are offering newer structured products, which incorporate ideas from smart beta strategies, to raise yields.
The regulator improves the process of QFII applications and quotas, easing limits on asset allocation and structured products.
With its new Hong Kong securities dealing and advisory licence, EFG Financial Products is targeting a build-out and sees the city as its most important centre globally after Zurich.
And tighter rules on investment-product sales following the crisis are not helping matters, according to a report from the US funds-research house.
Institutional investors continue to use structured products to adjust their risk profiles and diversify risk, says Societe Generale's Marc Saffon.
Victor Sperandeo and RBS team up to develop a managed futures index that helps investors to keep winning.
David Hansson transfers from London to develop the bank's equity-linked structured products platform and distribution in Asia ex-Japan.
And, in another move, the bank outsources management of a CDO to Lion Capital in Singapore.