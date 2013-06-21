Legalsuper names Andrew Lill as interim CIO; SEBI appoints new chairman; Nikko AM announces CEO and chair changes; Rathbones adds three Asia-focused fund managers; and more.
The pension fund is adding domestic exposure to its portfolio and Japan’s stock market could face a game-changing year, one manager told AsianInvestor.
Decline in yen stalls Asia-Pacific AUM for Japanese fund houses, although a few posted some growth thanks to strong institutional inflows, AsianInvestor’s latest AI100 survey shows.
The Canadian firm continues the integration of its Asian wealth and asset management units with the hire of senior executives from Nikko Asset Management and Schroders.
AllianzGI's institutional chief resigns; Nikko AM names new Asia head; Algebris hires portfolio manager; CBRE names asset services chief; and White & Case boosts private equity team.
Nikko AM's CEO paid tribute to Pickerell's "tremendous contribution" to the expansion of its Asian business over the past five years.
The Japanese fund house has hired from BNY Mellon, Citi and Invesco to fill newly created roles, as it seeks to build out its international business.
Fullerton Fund Management and Nikko Asset Management Asia are aiming to launch equity and bond RQFII products after gaining approval from China's securities regulator.
Nikko AM makes global appointments, Deutsche creates SWF coverage role, Russell's Persaud moves to Stradegi, Nomura adds rates strategist, NBAD names sales head, CIMB makes senior research hire.
After losing four equity specialists to Threadneedle recently, Nikko Asset Management has acquired Asia ex-Japan equities boutique Treasury Asia Asset Management.
Eastspring opens London sales office, Threadneedle bulks out Asia equities team, JP Morgan hires DBS exec, State Street hires ex-BNP MD and HSBC names head of Asian SWFs.
Star manager Bolton calls it quits, SFC appoints Goldman Sachs executive, Nikko hires Japan CLO, Man Group names new Aussie chief and Aussie Super chief executive exits.