Emerging market technology companies are leveraging integrated supply chains, cost advantages and innovation capabilities to outperform Western counterparts.
GPIF will not invest in Chinese sovereign bonds and exclude them from benchmarks; Temasek and HSBC partner up for debt financing platform for sustainable infrastructure projects; KIC advised to consider European rental housing projects with local firms; PNB funds to give out $150 million payout; APG and PPF buy stake in New Zealand timber producer; and more.
The new appointee, who previously ran Asia insurance coverage for JP Morgan Asset Management, will be supported by another recent arrival.
As US-based Neuberger Berman unveils its China head of institutional business, local players are voicing worries about the growing onshore challenge from overseas rivals.
EFG's SE Asia head resigns; Neuberger Berman in sales shuffle; Spence Johnson hires first Asia head; Credit Suisse boosts AES team; Northern Trust adds Pune operation; Latham & Watkins builds in HK, to open in Seoul; Iosco opening Asia branch; SS&C replaces Malaysia chief.
US-based Neuberger Berman has poached from BlackRock to fill the post, which was vacated in July, and has applied for a licence to manufacture products locally.
Neuberger Berman hires Asia PE chief; Navis boosts HK team; Jih Sun recruits new GM; Acion takes on portfolio managers; Sidley Austin makes PE hire; and HK SFC names new non-executive director.
Franklin Templeton poaches from DeAWM, Adia names head of global research, Neuberger Berman adds in sales, NBAD names investment chief, Moody's fills new Islamic finance role.
The asset manager has made senior distribution hires, having registered offshore funds for sale to retail investors for the first time in Hong Kong and Singapore.
US asset manager Neuberger Berman plans to launch a range of global emerging market and Asian bond strategies after hiring a new team from ING Investment Management.
The second co-investment private equity fund by Neuberger Berman has closed above target at $1.1 billion, which includes allocations from Asian investors.
Five institutions are encouraged by underlying support for the global economy and see selective opportunities in equities and emerging markets in the Year of the Snake.