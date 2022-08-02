Buffett sets retirement timeline, names Abel as successor; Aware Super grows London team; Mercer Super adds CRO; QIC nabs real estate director from ADIA, and more.
Structural resilience and thematic alignment are redefining private credit in Asia, as allocators weigh liquidity constraints and macro risks amid a shifting capital landscape.
GIC announces two senior leadership appointments; Mercer Super names first dedicated CIO; Cbus creates new ASX core strategy role; JPMAM Japan unveils new CEO and chairman; and more.
Robeco's former APAC distribution head joins Mercer; VinaCapital CIO dies; Amundi makes key Asia leadership hires; BlackRock gets SEA private credit lead; BOS hires former GIC executive; Axa names new Korea CEO; and more.
The rising trend of custom indices among asset owners reflects a growing need for precision and alignment in investment portfolios. These products enable investors to optimise risk allocation and enhance performance, according to financial experts.
A newly announced plan by UK pension funds to make allocations to global private equity markets could see funds allocated to Asia directly or indirectly, experts told AsianInvestor.
The creation of a custom index tracking publicly listed niche real estate sectors show an interest for more specific investments and an active approach within a passives strategy.
AsianInvestor is pleased to announce the results of this important category on day 3 of the awards announcements.
Withdrawals from pensions during the pandemic will have a long-term impact on the potential growth of retirement sums, according to Mercer.
AsianInvestor’s most recent survey of the region’s asset owners shows higher appetite for public equity investments. In particular, pension funds’ rebalancing strategies have been a key driver of this trend.
Franklin Templeton names head of China; Waterfall Asset Management appoints Alistair Ho from Natixis for new Hong Kong office; Henry Chui set to leave Nuveen; Mercer appoints Singapore-based head of Asia Pacific manager research; MSCI hires new Korea client head; Peak Re promotes chief underwriter; Singlife with Aviva's Navigator expands management team.
Pension fund investors in the region are looking at greater diversification and at more sustainable investing in response to the complexities of the global capital markets, according to a new report from Mercer.