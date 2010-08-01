Energy dependence, currency weakness, and investor cash demands weigh on sentiment, even as semiconductors and governance reforms offer hope.
Tag : kospi
The South Korean national pension fund has seen domestic investments dragging down returns in 2022, but public pressure has made it hard to neglect the Korean market.
The pension fund bowed to retail investor pressure and broadened its investment range into local stocks. Its policy reversal could set the stage for more populist pressure.
The third-largest pension fund in the world is still planning to reduce domestic equities despite calls from retail investors for it to support local stock prices.
BlackRock's exchange-traded funds arm will list six international equity products next week, but does not intend to launch leveraged and inverse ETFs in Hong Kong or elsewhere.
Stamp duty is seen as prohibitively expensive for high-frequency traders after IMC shuts its Hong Kong trading desk and makes two-thirds of its HK staff redundant.
For Korean asset managers, good times depend on poor stock market performance, reflects KB Asset Management's chief executive Cho Jaemin.
The herd-like nature of investment in Korea has seen two investment advisory companies become the benchmark for portfolio managers, but questions about performance linger.
The South Korean asset manager has a new Hong Kong CEO and is listing the territory's first Kospi 200 exchange-traded fund.
Shinhan BNP Paribas Asset Management readies a series of newly approved ‘condensed’ funds in expectation that 2011 will see local investors return to equities.
South Korea’s biggest futures firm plans to boost its global marketing team threefold to attract foreign players to its domestic derivatives market.
Seoul moves to improve liquidity around the local-currency yield curve.