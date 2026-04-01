Market Views: Will KOSPI's resilience outlast recent downturn?
Energy dependence, currency weakness, and investor cash demands weigh on sentiment, even as semiconductors and governance reforms offer hope.
Korea's KOSPI index has emerged as Asia’s most volatile market in the wake of the Iran conflict, tumbling toward its worst monthly performance since the global financial crisis.
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