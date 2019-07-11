US-China tariffs are the top risk for investors in 2025, according to Raffles Family Office. The potential economic fallout has prompted investors to prepare contingency strategies, including shifts in asset allocation and a focus on private markets.
Tag : hnwi
High net worth individuals and family offices often worry about how long term alternative funds can be and when they can get their money back. Investment vehicles offering liquidity are becoming popular.
Has the retail property market finally bottomed out? Investor flows and industry experts suggest the sector could be set for a comeback.
Asia's cash-rich HNWIs, anticipating growth, are using strong cash positions to seek out good deals, according to industry experts.
Allocations jumped nearly a third last year, bucking the falling trend in the sector by institutional investors in the region and beyond.
While structured products and equity funds used to be the asset classes of choice for high-net-worth individuals in Asia, the winds have changed as they now look towards alternatives.
A new PwC report reveals that Chinese family businesses are setting up an increasing number of family offices in the region as they seek to raise investment returns.
Rising interest rates and access to alternatives such as digital assets are driving the trend, as China’s wealthy show the most interest in ESG.
Capgemini’s latest report is a wake-up call for wealth managers as the heads of rich individuals are turned by big tech firms for information and value-added services.
Wealthy investors in Asia are more willing to take risks than their peers in the West, although they may not realise it, a survey study by RBC Wealth Management shows.
A new generation of wealthy people sees the potential of adding modern technology into their family offices. But traditional skills and experience are also a vital commodity.
The violent market swings last year had contributed to the biggest loss of population and wealth in Asia Pacific compared to other geographies, a Capgemini survey showed.