A post-Covid recovery means that 60% of respondents to the latest BoA Global Fund Manager Survey believe that emerging markets will outperform next year.
Sustainable investors in Asia are likely to shift away from equities towards sustainable fixed income and alternatives assets, according to the US investment management firm.
The rise of environmental, social and governance issues to become a core aspect of the investment process has led to asset owners more closely examining fund manager claims.
Pension funds wrestled with ESG responsibilities risk having a detrimental long-term effect on their returns if they make too many ethical exclusions in the short term.
Sustainable investments have outperformed traditional ones in Asia by 3%-4% during the Covid-19 pandemic and private credit investors are targeting them in their strategies.
A new report from the Alternative Credit Council – backed by industry experts – sets out the investment opportunities and obstacles posed by the region's private credit markets.
Increasing polarisation between East and West leaves China in the economic driving seat, according to a new IFSWF and Invesco report.
Capgemini’s latest report is a wake-up call for wealth managers as the heads of rich individuals are turned by big tech firms for information and value-added services.