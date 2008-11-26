As Hong Kong’s insurance industry navigates a new risk-based capital regime, top investment roles will demand a more comprehensive skill set.
Tag : hiring
Some roles in the sustainability arena are seeing demand even amid broader economic and job market uncertainty, according to recruitment and investment industry experts.
As the number of single family offices in Singapore soars, demand for professionals across sustainability, client relationships and investment advisory is set to climb further.
While Michael Ho has moved away from managing a life insurer, he remains closely connected to the industry through his new role in Singapore.
Despite a tech crackdown in Beijing and a talent drought in Tokyo, the insurer’s property arm says it is still seeing opportunities in these key markets.
Wanted: ESG experts that can see through a customer's eyes. AsianInvestor sounded out asset owners to see what they're looking for when it comes to management hires.
A strong recovery in the Asia Pacific private capital markets in 2021 sets up favourable hiring and compensation trends.
Multi-asset specialists are moving for pay rises of as much as 40% in the region as fund houses scramble to strengthen their teams, say recruiters.
Debt crises and market volatility have prompted fund management firms and banks to pause for reflection, say Hong Kong headhunters. But the outlook for Asia is still positive.
DBS, JP Morgan and UBS voice concern about mass poaching of relationship managers, noting that clients are tiring of the recruitment 'merry-go-round'.
The rising generation of Chinese fund managers are desperate to recruit offshore business development execs in Hong Kong. But do they have realistic expectations?
Steve Wong joins Barclays Wealth as Hong Kong head of investment specialists.