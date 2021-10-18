As International Women's Day highlights persistent gender disparities in the male-dominated asset management industry, leading institutions share the concrete standards, metrics, and initiatives they're implementing to drive meaningful change.
Tag : gender
As pressure from Australian institutional investors builds on companies to improve their diversity, equity, and inclusion, there are signs that progress is also being made across Asia.
Gender equality and LGBTQ status are well established mainstays of diversity policies — but why isn’t ethnicity higher up on the agenda in Asia?
The institutional investor is tweaking proxy voting guidelines to advocate more female representation on Japanese boards. About 5.6% of British Columbia Investment Management Corporation’s assets is invested in the Asia Pacific.
Women in private equity tend to hit a glass ceiling at the VP level, with only 2% in Asia Pacific being promoted to principal level compared to 20% of men, according to new McKinsey research.
Is the private market all about growth and return, or can it become an area where asset owners can also step up and make a difference in terms of gender equality?
Much of Asia continues to lag the global standard when it comes to corporate governance, transparency and diversity. But significant progress has been noted of late.
More board seats are now allocated to women, and companies have also shown growing interest in diversity beyond gender.
The asset management industry continues to be male-dominated. Senior executives from Aware Super and State Street Global Advisors discuss how advocacy can move the needle.
Women executives continue to suffer from entrenched biases of a male-dominated business world. What needs to be done to change this?
Companies in major indices across developed markets will be expected to issue climate-related disclosures and have a third of their boards comprise women by 2023.
Stakeholders are placing increasing importance on gender equality on corporate boards, but institutionalised problems continue to limit career advancement for women in Asia Pacific, experts say.