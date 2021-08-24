Asia Pacific real estate is on path to attract inflows for the rest of 2022, after a disappointing H1 that saw rebound gains erased amid Omicron lockdowns.
Shruti Medha
Investors, though cautious, are sitting on record amounts of dry powder and will remain on the lookout for bargains in mature markets including Japan and Singapore.
When it comes to green investment destinations, G20 Apac countries lag behind their peers due to weak governmental policies as well as general investor reluctance, among other factors.
Stakeholders are placing increasing importance on gender equality on corporate boards, but institutionalised problems continue to limit career advancement for women in Asia Pacific, experts say.
Corruption risks and the lack of opportunities are not helping Asian investors overcome their doubts about the value of ESG metrics
Sovereign wealth funds such as Mubadala, the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and Singapore's GIC have been placing more emphasis on private lending, according to two recent reports.
Already on the rise pre-Covid, investments into data centre assets in Asia have accelerated in the past year, fuelled by interest from investors across the spectrum.
Fears of greenwashing are on the rise amid a high-profile probe into DWS Group’s ESG investing claims and warnings from a former BlackRock executive, but how prevalent is it?
The China emissions trading initiative is confined to the country’s power sector but activity will take off as further industries are added.