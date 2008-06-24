Tuck Meng Yee of JRT Partners is steering clear of headline-chasing plays, opting instead for value-led investing in emerging markets and active strategies in Japan and Europe, while remaining cautious on the US dollar and inflation-sensitive assets.
Asia is on the rise in the sovereign wealth fund's portfolio, with Europe a less important destination. Its CIO believes EM equities will benefit from the sustained structural improvements in emerging economies.
US research highlights the dominance of China and Asia in global mutual fund and ETF flows to emerging markets, revealing a startling imbalance between equity and bond allocations.
The nation’s Securities and Exchange Commission has amended laws to encourage foreign participation and drive scale in the domestic market.
Foreign investors must have exit strategies at all times to guard against the sudden risk of market liquidity grinding to a halt, says a fund manager in Ho Chi Minh City.
Asia CEO Andrea Muller stresses the firm’s globally integrated approach after 11 quit its emerging markets team. More hires are planned, notably in Hong Kong and China.
Despite strong growth projections for retirement assets in emerging Asia, most fund managers will focus on the vast US market between now and 2020.
The Swiss private bank is also cautious on China, but bullish on gold.
Inflows into emerging market funds are now running at their highest levels since December 2007.
Malaysia becomes a candidate for potential upgrade in FTSE GroupÆs Global Equity Index Series, while China A-shares and Taiwan miss out on promotion this year.
The firm intends to boost its Asian fixed-income capabilities and regional client servicing under the new leadership of Mark Lazberger and Michael Stapleton.
Merrill Lynch has raised its annual infrastructure spending forecast for emerging markets by 80% on the back of increased government spending, especially in China, the Middle East and Russia.