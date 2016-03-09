Asset owners are carefully balancing the need for distributions with their pursuit of optimal returns, with strategic exits at lower multiples emerging as a practical path, industry leaders say.
The appetite for best-of-breed financial products around the world continues to grow, particularly among institutional investors. So it’s no surprise that fund managers continue to look to Europe from a distribution perspective. Once a fund manager has decided to distribute products to the European market, key decisions will need to be made.
The institutional fund distribution platform is pressing ahead with its second Asian branch, despite uncertainty following months of protests and, more recently, the coronavirus.
Asset managers, advisers and distributors in India say planned rules to separate provision of investment advice from sale of mutual funds will hamper investment industry growth.
Local investment boutiques will continue to prosper in Asia, alongside cross-border tie-ups, say executives from global fund houses, given the high cost of building onshore businesses.
Electronic platforms such as Credit Suisse’s new launch will need to cope with the sophisticated products that wealthy investors will want, say industry experts.
Mabel Chan left the fund house in June, just eight months after she joined. The departure comes on the back of a team restructuring, said a source familiar with the firm.
Developments in financial technology solutions for asset managers promise to create new, detailed investing solutions, as well as changing the manner in which funds are distributed.
The Swiss private bank's chief investment officer, Norman Villamin, says active managers are likely to attract flows from passive strategies as quantitative easing comes to an end.
From October 15 overseas managers will be subject to stricter rules in Taiwan, making access more difficult for smaller players above all. There is already evidence of this having an effect.
EY has analysed the tax treatment of domestic funds versus foreign products that may be marketed under the Asia Region Funds Passport, to see what progress needs to be made.
As part of AsianInvestor's project to identify the key fund selectors and distributors in Asia, today we feature Ho Seng Yee of RHB Asset Management and Ronnie Lim of UOB.