Retail inflows into semi-liquid funds are expanding Asia’s private credit market as stress points migrate toward developed economies and more vulnerable borrower segments.
Tag : consolidation
Regulatory changes in markets such as Indonesia and the Philippines are putting pressure on insurers to consolidate, according to the CEO of Oona Insurance.
Some regional single-family offices are switching to a multi-family office model, as they look to consolidate and operate cost efficiently, but regulatory challenges remain.
With asset managers' profit margins increasingly under pressure as fees fall and costs and client expectations rise, more industry consolidation is surely coming. But how quickly?
The Singapore state investor is integrating four of its asset management arms under one chief, with an eye on greater scale, product synergies and a shared technology platform.
The UK asset manager’s Asia chief reflects on the merger of Aberdeen Asset Management and Standard Life and on fund industry consolidation in general.
With talk of consolidation swirling around several big fund houses, AsianInvestor quizzes Aberdeen Standard’s Hugh Young and Mark Browning of Franklin Templeton about the trend.
The impacts of the pandemic have been more significant for some pension funds than others, prompting renewed talk of mergers between smaller funds.
But while Morningstar sees the bond house as the "strength" of Franklin Templeton's takeover of Legg Mason, the merged firm may be vulnerable to competition from index fund managers.
The fund industry’s latest mega-takeover has big implications for the two firms and for their clients in Asia. AsianInvestor looks at issues that the deal raises.
The Swiss asset and wealth manager is shutting its Hong Kong operation, a move that came as no surprise to market observers. More industry closures and consolidation are expected.
Singapore’s DBS is hungry for more acquisitions after agreeing to buy ANZ’s Asia retail and wealth business. But ABN Amro’s Asian private bank may be another step too far, too fast.