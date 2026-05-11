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Asset management middle squeezed out by giants and specialists

Heather Ng
A consolidation wave is reshaping the industry landscape, hollowing out the middle while reinforcing the dominance of global platforms and niche specialists.
Asset management middle squeezed out by giants and specialists

The asset management industry is entering a new phase of consolidation, shaped by fee compression, rising costs, and the growing dominance of passive products.

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