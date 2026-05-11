Asset management middle squeezed out by giants and specialists
A consolidation wave is reshaping the industry landscape, hollowing out the middle while reinforcing the dominance of global platforms and niche specialists.
The asset management industry is entering a new phase of consolidation, shaped by fee compression, rising costs, and the growing dominance of passive products.
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