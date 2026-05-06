Asia's private equity cull is quietly wiping out the middle
Mega managers are pulling away, smaller funds are running out of road, and the rules of generating returns have changed for good.
Asia's private equity industry is undergoing a fundamental shift — capital is concentrating at the top and the mechanics of generating returns have changed permanently.
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