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Asia's private equity cull is quietly wiping out the middle

Nishtha Asthana
Mega managers are pulling away, smaller funds are running out of road, and the rules of generating returns have changed for good.
Asia's private equity cull is quietly wiping out the middle

Asia's private equity industry is undergoing a fundamental shift — capital is concentrating at the top and the mechanics of generating returns have changed permanently.

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