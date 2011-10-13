In this new edition of our quick fire Q&A, AsianInvestor catches up with CAIA executive committee member, Stephen Wong.
Rather than creating buckets of assets, a paper suggests it may be more appropriate to think of a portfolio in terms of growth, yield and inflation protection.
Abundant liquidity is causing alternative asset classes to lose their uniqueness and illiquidity premium, says William Kelly, CEO of the Chartered Alternative Investment Association.
High-net-worth clients are becoming more open to foreign alternative assets and more realistic about the level of yield they expect, said speakers at an AsianInvestor forum.
Inflection Point Intelligence's Hedge Fund Programme is to launch in Singapore in October and Japan in November, after being set up in February last year in Hong Kong.
Barriers to entry and failure rates have been rising in the "ridiculously concentrated" hedge fund sector, but Greater China managers are a bright spot, says Jo Murphy, Asia-Pacific MD of CAIA.
There's still value for investors in seeking the 'mini Warren Buffetts', but they have to contend with many hedge funds not worthy of the name, argued panellists at an AsianInvestor forum.
Integration with traditional investments will be key to the next wave of regional allocations into alternatives, panellists tell an AsianInvestor forum.
The body for alternative investment education has expanded into China with the launch of a chapter, as it sees an increasing need for information about the asset class as demand continues to rise.
In a video interview, Peter Douglas, principal at CAIA Singapore, talks about funding sources in Asia’s hedge fund industry and the investing strategies to favour in coming months.
The answer is in the soil, it seems. Acquiring land may be a rewarding answer for investors.
The number of entrants for the alternative-investment exam in Hong Kong has hit an all-time high, and there are plans to accommodate Chinese-language tuition.